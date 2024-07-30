The UN's Green Agenda Will Spark Famine Authored by Thi Thuy Van Dinh via The Brownstone Institute, “We The Peoples of the United Nations determined…to promote social progress and better standards of life in larger freedom,” - United Nations Charter Preamble (1945) This is the second part in a series looking at the plans of the United Nations (UN) and its agencies designing and implementing the agenda of the Summit of the Future in New York on 22-23 September 2024, and its implications for global health, economic development, and human rights.