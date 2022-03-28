Dumbphone Sales Are Soaring As People Revolt Against "Overwhelming" Smartphones In a time when various "developed world" intelligence agencies are filling up petabytes of hard disk space with domestic phone recordings and tracking their own citizens who - in the pursuit of a "liberal" agenda - have been escalated to a greater terrorist threat than actual foreign terrorists, some people have had enough and are throwing their smart phones into the trash and replacing them with "dumbphones" instead.