Pentagon Clears Itself Of Blame In Syria Strike That Killed 'Piles' Of Women & Children Authored by Brett Wilkins via Common Dreams, No US personnel will be held accountable for a March 2019 airstrike that killed scores of Syrian civilians including women and children, the Pentagon said this week in announcing that an internal investigation into the massacre found that no laws of war were broken and that there was no cover-up of the incident as alleged in a New York Times exposé.