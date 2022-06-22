Does Fighting In Hockey Really Reduce Dirty Plays? New Evidence Casts Doubt On The Claim

Getty Image A new study undermines the most popular argument for allowing hockey players to fight The researcher behind the paper says there’s no evidence that shows fighting reduces other violent incidents That notion has traditionally served as the basis for fighting in the NHL Rodney Dangerfield is widely credited with spawning the evergreen joke about one of the more unique aspects of ice hockey when he joked “I went to a fight the other night and a hockey game broke out,” a quip that will surely resonate with anyone who remembers watching players drop the gloves for the first time and thinking, “Wait, they can do that?” The first documented hockey fight took place on a rink in Ontario all the way back in 1890, and donnybrooks have remained a fairly integral aspect of the sport since then.