Every Bearish Youtuber Is saying this will happen. E-mini S&P 500 Futures CME_MINI_DL:ES1! MikeSpy Every guy on youtube is saying "its time to crash, recession mcdonalds prices, wendys surge price, tech layoffs, banking crisis, civil war, world war three, inflation is BACK, Look out below, The crash has just begun, we were never in a bear market, until NOW!" It is so tiresome.