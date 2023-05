Is Self-Defense Becoming Illegal? Authored by Joshua Philipp via The Epoch Times, If someone you love were threatened, or physically attacked, do you have the right to defend them? And even more so, when police are being defunded and when criminals are being released on the streets, do you have a right to protect yourself? Do you have to just let things happen? Must you just watch while innocent people are victimized by criminals? Well, that’s the question currently on trial in New York.