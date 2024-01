YM1 US30 - SMART MONEY BULLISH MOMENTUM E-MINI DOW ($5) FUTURES CBOT_MINI:YM1! MOTIONCAPITALTRADING US30 Dow Jones Retraces to Bullish 4-Hour Order Block During the New York session, we capitalized on the demand from this area and took long positions once again as the US30 Dow Jones retraced to a bullish 4-hour order block.