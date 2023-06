Chris Hemsworth as Tyler Rake and Director Sam Hargrave on the set of Extraction 2 Given that Tyler Rake — the human weapon at the center of the Extraction movies — is an obvious echo of the great butt-kicking cinematic heroes that came before him, it should come as no surprise that Sam Hargrave, the director of the films, is hoping to loop one of those iconic 80s/90s action stars into the franchise.