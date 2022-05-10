Hitachi Energy launches game-changing power semiconductor module globally for all types of electric vehicles

Hitachi Energy launches game-changing power semiconductor module globally for all types of electric vehiclesHigh-performance power electronics take e-mobility to the next level and advance a more sustainable energy future for all Zurich, Switzerland, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hitachi Energy, the global technology and market leader in power grids, today announced it will launch globally RoadPak, its pioneering power semiconductor module for electric vehicles at PCIM Europe, the world’s leading power electronics trade fair in Nuremberg, Germany, May 10-12.