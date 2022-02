iStockphoto / Glen Richard A North Carolina just broke a 61-year-old state fishing record for Speckled Seatrout, a saltwater trout species One of the coolest details of this record-setting fish is he caught the massive Speckled Seatrout using a homemade fishing rod he built himself Read more articles about FISHING right here A North Carolina angler by the name of Todd Spangler just broke a 61-year-olf state fishing record for Speckled Seatrout.