NQ holds near-term bottom@11800;rally into FMOC bef a final dump E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:NQ1! xtremerider8 With TSLA , AAPL & NVDA rallying on a risk-on Monday, NQ seems to be making positive divergences similar to June but this needs some follow-thru this week.