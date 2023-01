Cocoa Futures ( CC1! ), H4 Potential for Bullish Rise COCOA FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) ICEUS:CC1! Genesiv Title: Cocoa Futures ( CC1! ), H4 Potential for Bullish Rise Type: Bullish Rise Resistance: 2671 Pivot: 2570 Support: 2470 Preferred case: Looking at the H4 chart, my overall bias for CC1! is bullish due to the current price above the Ichimoku cloud , indicating a bullish market structure.