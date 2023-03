Luongo: The War For The Dollar Is Already Over, Part II: The Fly Or The Windshield? Authored by Tom Luongo via Gold, Goats, 'n Guns blog, Live images flashing by Like windshields towards a fly Frozen in that fatal climb But the wheels of time, just pass you by -RUSH, “Between the Wheels” In part I of this series I told you the war over the US dollar was over because the bane of domestic monetary policy, Eurodollar futures, lost the battle with SOFR, the new standard for pricing dollars.