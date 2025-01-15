BTC 2 scenario Bitcoin Futures CME_DL:BTC1! stratus_co #BTC can make 2 scenarios for its next months price I think the gap in the market is our weakness in bullish scenario If it be filled before the huge rising the bullish structure can make higher prices and also last longer but if this gap doesn't get filled before rising , and the market just rise from here This gap can pull the market to it's self after the rising and the bullish setup will be over ! .