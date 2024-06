Finally HIT it Fair Value Gap and Fibonacci Over $50k E-mini S&P 500 Futures CME_MINI:ES1! tradingwarzone Here is the FULL SYSTEM FOR FREE 1 - Identify the TRAP or False Breakdown to Start position (largest size) 2 - Add on every FVG and Fibonacci Retracement 3 - MAX stop loss is TRAP LOW/HIGH Thank you all for the support DROP A LIKE and I will keep sharing all my secrets!.