Politics

77 подписчиков

Свежие комментарии

  • Mehmet Gkta
    thank you..Kelly Thinks He’s...
  • Robert Hall
    Maybe DeSantis just gave Mueller reason to add him to the list of people being investigated.GOP Lawmaker Floa...
  • ngangawasom
    Trump is HeartlessTrump Confirms He...

Select Committee Wants Lawmaker Phone Records

“The House Select Committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot is poised to send notices to various telecommunications companies requesting that they preserve the phone records of several people, including members of Congress,” CNN reports.

Вернуться к статье
Обсудить

Картина дня

наверх