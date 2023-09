Sperry: Did Hunter Biden Lie In His Own Memoir To 'Protect The Family'? Authored by Paul Sperry via RealClear Wire, In a raft of glowing reviews, Hunter Biden’s 2019 memoir “Beautiful Things” was celebrated as an “unflinchingly honest” (Entertainment Weekly), “confession and an act of contrition” (Guardian), that was “candid” and “doesn’t hold back details” (New York Times) of his substance abuse and broken relationships.