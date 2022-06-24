Chris Evans Reveals He Was Still Using An iPhone 6S In 2022

Getty Image Chris Evans was apparently rocking an iPhone 6S until this month The actor was finally forced to upgrade after remaining loyal to the outdated model for an impressive amount of time He bid farewell to his trusty sidekick in an Instagram post It’s been close to seven years since Apple unveiled the iPhone 6S, and if you need some context concerning what the world looked like back then, the release of a device that still featured a home button and was the first to have a Rose Gold color option was announced when: The Weeknd’s “Can’t Feel My Face” sat atop the Billboard Hot 100 Straight Outta Compton had just been dethroned after three weeks at the top of the box office by the “Christian drama” War Room Stephen Colbert had served as the host of The Late Show for exactly one episode Tom Brady was a day away from officially serving the first game of his suspension stemming from the Deflategate scandal So, yeah, it’s safe to say we’ve come a long way since then.