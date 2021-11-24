Chinese Doctors Urge Beijing To Abandon "Zero-COVID" Strategy As Infections Rise, Government Doubles Down As the world approaches the second anniversary of Beijing's New Years' Eve (at least, for Americans) report to the WHO about a mysterious new virus circulating in Wuhan, Bloomberg reports that China is officially facing its toughest battle with COVID since the early days of the outbreak, and in response, is doubling down on its "COVID Zero" pledge, just as Australia calls in its military to help forcibly remove people in the northern territories to quarantine camps.