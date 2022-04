March Payrolls Preview: Can Wage Growth Slow Enough To Dent The Fed's 50bps Rate Hike With the Fed's rates "lift off" already a done deal, traders will frame Friday's March jobs data (which comes just hours after the month of March is in the actual history books) in the context of monetary policy, where money markets are assigning a 76% probability that the Federal Reserve will lift interest rates by a 50bps increment in May.