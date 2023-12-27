WTI Extends 'Death Cross' Losses After API Reports Another Unexpected Crude Build Oil prices pumped and dumped today after Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebel militia's attacks on tankers sparked supply concerns overnight which were then completely forgotten about as US Treasury yields puked lower during the day (and Maesrk reportedly scheduling several dozen ships to move through the Suez Canal, suggesting that the world’s leading shipping firm is not afraid of the Houthi attacks - or at least is hopeful about US protection).