Correlation Doesn't Imply Causation, But. In his "chart of the day", DB's Jim Reid writes this morning that "correlation does not imply causation but unless you are an incredibly strong advocate of a completely new earnings paradigm for the largest technology companies, that coincidently have tracked unconventional monetary policy, then it is hard to argue against the notion that central bank policies have been a big contributor to an incredible run for the sector over the last 6-7 years.