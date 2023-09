"O'Connor Strikes Back": Federal Judge Exempts Plaintiffs From Biden's ATF 'Frame And Reciever' Rule What's not being reported by corporate media outlets, such as Reuters, AP News, Bloomberg, and others, because any win (big or small) for the Second Amendment community is rarely covered due to their commitment to anti-gunners, such as 'Everytown' and 'Giffords,' is that Judge Reed O'Connor of the Northern District of Texas granted the plaintiffs in the Garland v.