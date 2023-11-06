Israel Announces ‘Large Attack’

“The Israeli military announced that its forces had fully encircled Gaza City and were carrying out ‘a significant operation’ in the Gaza Strip late Sunday, as the entire enclave was plunged into the same kind of widespread communications blackout that cut it off from the world during Israel’s initial ground invasion 10 days ago,” the New York Times reports.
