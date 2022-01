NIFTY DAY TRADING STRATEGY 1 S&P CNX NIFTY INDEX FUTURES (FEB 2022) NSE:NIFTYG2022 caanivarss High accuracy in Option selling ( when indicator shows buy then sell puts 1 % down strike prices and when its sell signal just sell calls 1 % up strike prices ) FOLLOW TRADES ON INDIATIONS AND STRICTLY FOLLOW THE TREND AND CAN EARN GOOD PROFITS FOR MORE ACQUIRACY SELL OPTIONS of OTM FOR MORE PROFITS THIS STRATEGY WLL WORK ONLY ON OPTION SELLING .