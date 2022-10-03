ES1! SPX500USD 2022 OCT 03 Week E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! paradox677 ES1! SPX500USD 2022 OCT 03 Week Last week, ES' yielded the following results - Scenario1 short on rejection 3717 level yielded 90pts - Scenario2 long on dotted trend line + 3600 support yielded 50pts Observation: - Converging trend line - prefer to wait as range narrows Possible Scenarios are considered: 1) Wait till price shows definite direction by exit of converging trend line as price converge, meaning narrowing range.