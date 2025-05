Is This Really The 'Very, Very Big Announcement' Ahead Of Trump's Mideast Trip? This is apparently, or likely, the 'very, very big announcement' the President Trump teased Tuesday while hosting the Canadian prime minister in the Oval Office - which made stocks briefly jump (given China trade headline anticipation and jitters) - and is expected to be fully revealed prior to his Monday trip to visit America's Arab Gulf allies including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and UAE.