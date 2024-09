First Fridays And Gell-Mann Amnesia Effect By Peter Tchir of Academy Securities First Fridays & Gell-Mann Amnesia Effect Last weekend’s Fog of War T-Report listed “lack of liquidity” as our number one fear, and even Friday’s “positive” price action was highly suspect! We remain incredibly concerned about liquidity and market structure (leveraged ETFs, momentum strategies masquerading as passive, 0DTE, etc.