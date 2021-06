dow next target is 36000 E-MINI DOW ($5) FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CBOT_MINI:YM1! ramin_trader2006 be careful ,dow have very high + energy and can start wild + trend (predict N shape or abcd pattern will happend) for next hours looking for buy ,dont pick sell signals after 36k dow can see 38k(it is in way to 40 .