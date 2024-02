Mutant Wolves Of Chernobyl Appear To Be Resistant To Cancer After nearly 40 years, mutated wolves roaming the deserted streets of the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone (CEZ) appear to have developed cancer resistance, according to Princeton evolutionary biologist and ecotoxologist, Cara Love - who has been studying how the Chernobyl wolves have survived for generations while facing exposure to radioactive particles, Sky News reports.