Turkey Lays Out Demands Over Finland, Sweden's "Outrageous" NATO Bids After Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's fiery Friday remarks expressing anger at recent declarations of Western countries saying they want see Sweden and Finland fast-tracked into NATO, Turkey's foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told NATO diplomats in Berlin on Saturday that the Scandinavian countries' just-announced bids to join the alliance are "unacceptable and outrageous" given their support to Kurdish rebels which have waged war against the Turkish state since the 1990s.