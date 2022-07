Fauci, Other US Officials Served In Lawsuit Over Alleged Collusion To Suppress Free Speech Authored by Zachary Stieber via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), White House chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, and other top Biden administration officials have been served with discovery requests after a federal judge ordered the administration to comply with discovery requests stemming from a lawsuit alleging government collusion with Big Tech.