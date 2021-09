Following Mass Outrage, Fed Presidents Kaplan, Rosengren Will Sell All Their Stocks Due To "Ethics Concerns" Tuesday's news that Dallas Fed president (and former Goldman vice chair of I-banking) Robert Kaplan had made multiple million-dollar trades in his massive portfolio in 2020, which in addition to $1MM+ holdings of stocks such as Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google Chevron and Boeing, also held at least $1 million of the Floating Rate Bond ETF, FLOT.