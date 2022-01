Getty Image / Scott Taetsch James Harden is reportedly open to be traded by the Brooklyn Nets The Philadelphia 76ers are going to try to use the opportunity to trade Ben Simmons Read more BroBible articles here Have the Philadelphia 76ers just been given a lifeline? With the NBA trade deadline quickly approaching and Ben Simmons not budging on sitting out the whole season, it didn’t seem like the 6ers had much hope to get a deal done that they’d be happy with.