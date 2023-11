WaPo's Taylor Lorenz Helps Biden Admin Peddle Inflation Propaganda The Washington Post's Taylor Lorenz (and some other guy) have penned an 'explainer' on why a TikTok video of a $16 McDonald's hamburger is misleading, inflation isn't that bad, and the viral clip is just some guy who ordered a 'novelty item' which ended up with him 'racking up hundreds of thousands of views.