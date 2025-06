It's Treasury Vs The Fed: With Fed Sidelined, Bessent Unleashes Record $10 Billion Bond Buyback Back on April 14 when bond yields were soaring in the aftermath of Trump's liberation day amid speculation that China or Japan were selling some of their US paper to stabilize their currency, a selloff which was compounded by the concurrent unwind of the massive $2 trillion basis trade, Treasury Secretary Steve Bessent appeared on Bloomberg TV to ease fears of a wholesale unwind of the US bond market.