Short for today? CRUDE PALM OIL FUTURES (APR 2023) MYX:FCPOJ2023 FaizalMaarof FCPO for April 2023 shows a sign of rejection on resistance 3995 yesterday - if the pattern continues, today we might expect some opportunity to short - analyze based on the trend on TF15 min - EMA crossing appear in TF5 min, approaching for TF15 min - strong support around 3943, if the price break, potentially will go further.