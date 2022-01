looking for buy after 14400, dont pick sell signals E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:NQ1! ramin_trader2006 buystop (low size) on today high possible !!! nasdaq 1st target is EMA200 daily (orange line on chart) then will see fibo 61% =15577 ok? many trader looking for daily candel ,can today candel close as Pinbar??? if pinbar comes on today candel , we will see nasdaq wild fly up (if you pick sell when nasdaq going up , nasdaq can go up wild,witout pullback and dont allow you exit from sell) again strongly advice after break 14400 high , dont pick sell signals ,instead looking for buy in deep , nasdaq love up trend and buy , it can fly up to 16500 even 18000(fibo 161%) good luck , all SL=50 or day low ,dont close your buy soon , give 10 day time keep monitor AC 1hour and daily chart on nasdaq (if you are new on accelator occilator ,dont trade with it , you need watching it 7-8 month to find its secrets ) https://www.