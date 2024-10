Stagflation Odds Jump In Latest NY Fed Survey As Inflation Expectations Rise, Delinquency Fears Hit 4 Year High In recent weeks, we have discussed on multiple occasions (here, here and here) how in his desire to get Kamala Harris re-elected by rushing out a jumbo cut before November 5, Fed president Jerome Powell may have triggered the second coming of the Arthur Burns "galloping inflation" Fed, and sure enough recent inflationary prints have certainly raised the threat that the Fed is now aggressively easing even as inflation has not only not been defeated, but is once again rising.