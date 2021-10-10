S&P 500 Neutral E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! khaled_FX By analyzing S&P 500 index CFD/Future/ ETF for volume and sentiment tracking the previous week was in green but formed a spinning candle that shows indecision and temporary pausing of correction, volume confirmed indecision as despite it was green candle but volume was less than the week before Friday candle was in red but also in a low volume So, S&P500 is not confirming my risk-off bias yet wait and see .