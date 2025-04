€55,000 To Get Migrants To Go Home? Sweden Ups Golden-Handshakes To Encourage Re-Migration Authored by Thomas Brooke via Remix News, A new proposal from the Swedish government would dramatically raise financial incentives for migrants to return to their countries of origin, with individuals eligible to receive up to SEK 350,000 (€32,000) and families up to SEK 600,000 (€55,000) as part of a broader effort to curb immigration and address integration challenges.