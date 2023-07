China Appoints New Central Bank Governor In Latest Bid To Revive Slumping Economy China has been busy replacing officials in top government roles today: right around the time news broke that Beijing had abruptly replaced its recently "vanished" foreign minister Qin Gang with his predecessor Wang Yi, we also learned that Beijing named Pan Gongsheng as new governor of the central bank, strengthening his position as head of the institution tasked with boosting the world’s second-largest economy.