Covenant School, Church Allowed To Intervene In Public Records Lawsuits Seeking Shooter’s Writings Authored by Chase Smith via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), The Covenant School, and its parent organization Covenant Presbyterian Church, will be allowed to argue their interest in whether or not the school shooter’s writings will be released to the public, as Chancellor I’Aesha Myles ruled for them to become third-party interveners in the public records case on May 24.