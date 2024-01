"We've Memory-Holed How Awful Things Were" - Axios Beclowns Itself In Anti-Trump Rant Establishment friendly news outlet Axios has gone full BuzzFeed in a ham-handed 'gotcha' - suggesting that Trump supporters are 'selectively' touting the former president's pre-pandemic economic record, whilst ignoring a once-in-a-century exogenous event that no reasonable person would ever blame any sitting president for.