MNQ at Critical Breakout Zone – Watch for 385-Day Trend Formatio Micro E-mini Nasdaq-100 Index Futures CME_MINI:MNQ1! TWRTEAM Trade Idea: MNQ at Critical Breakout Zone – Watch for 385-Day Trend Formation Before discussing near-term action, we must emphasize the importance of NQ and MNQ — these futures contracts are considered the most accurate forward indicators of the US stock market’s direction, especially for the technology sector.