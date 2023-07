"Everything Is Changing" - Californians Struggling With High Rent Prices, End Of Eviction Moratoriums Authored by Travis Gillmore via The Epoch Times, With some of the most expensive rent prices in the nation, Californians pay a disproportionate share of income for housing, and with evictions now returning after nearly three years of moratoriums in certain locations, some property owners and renters are finding themselves in difficult predicaments.