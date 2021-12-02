Dying COVID-19 Patient Recovers After Court Orders Hospital To Administer Ivermectin Authored by Matthew Vadum via The Epoch Times, An elderly COVID-19 patient has recovered after a court order allowed him to be treated with ivermectin, despite objections from the hospital in which he was staying, according to the family’s attorney After an Illinois hospital insisted on administering expensive remdesivir to the patient and the treatment failed, his life was saved after a court ordered that an outside medical doctor be allowed to use the inexpensive ivermectin to treat him, over the hospital’s strenuous objections.