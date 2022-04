Lack Of Attention Allowed Special Interests To Take Over Schools: Journalist Luke Rosiak Authored by Masooma Haq and Jan Jekielek via The Epoch Times, Investigative journalist and author of the book Race To the Bottom: Uncovering the Secret Forces Destroying American Public Education, said he started to notice a disturbing trend of special interest groups taking over the public schools to implement their radical agenda prior to the pandemic, which they only advanced further during the lockdowns.