(NewsUSA)"We invest in you."What's not to like about a company that makes that the theme of this year's National Manufacturing Day - as the Whirlpool Corporation just did - in honoring its 15,000-strong factory workforce spread across plants in Ohio, Iowa, Oklahoma, Massachusetts and Tennessee?Especially, as in this case, when those words are backed up by a bedrock commitment to provide employees with opportunities that are about as coveted as the last drumstick at Thanksgiving.