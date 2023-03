Study Confirms Physical Exercise Should Be First Choice For Mental Health Treatment Authored by Jennifer Marguilis via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), In a funk? Do you: a) reach for a bag of potato chips, b) call a friend, c) pop an extra anti-depressant, or d) head for the gym to sweat out the sadness? (Maridav/Shutterstock) For years, studies have shown that exercise is one of the best ways to treat a range of mental health issues.